Elaine Thompson-Herah took gold in the women’s 100 metres final to defend her title as Jamaica locked out the podium.

Thompson-Herah finished in a time of 10.61secs to set a new Olympic record and retain her crown ahead of two-time former champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, with Shericka Jackson completing a 1-2-3 for Jamaica.

Britain’s Daryll Neita finished last after exceeding expectations to reach the final, setting a time of 11.12secs.