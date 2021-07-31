Double relay gold on day eight – British medallists in Tokyo

Great Britain won gold in the mixed team triathlon relay and 4x100m mixed medley swimming relay on day eight in Tokyo.

Emma Wilson and Karriss Artingstall added bronze medals in the women’s windsurfer RS:X and women’s featherweight boxing competition respectively.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Saturday’s action at the Olympics.

Gold 8, Silver 9, Bronze 11. Total 28.

Gold

Day eight, 4×100 mixed medley relay

Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson delivered in the pool (Adam Davy/PA)

Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee won the first Olympic mixed team relay (Danny Lawson/PA)

Beth Shriever won Great Britain’s first BMX racing gold (Danny Lawson/PA)

Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle

Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)

Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)

Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Day seven, Kye Whyte, men’s BMX racing

Kye Whyte won silver on his BMX (Danny Lawson/PA)

Duncan Scott took silver in the 200m medley (Adam Davy/PA)

Mallory Franklin took silver (Joe Giddens/PA)

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Favourite Duncan Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon (PA)

Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day eight, Karriss Artingstall, boxing, women’s featherweight

Karriss Artingstall, left, took gold home (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Emma Wilson won bronze (PA via DPA)

Bryony Page added a second Olympic medal of her career (Mike Egerton/PA)

Luke Greenbank took bronze in the pool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Great Britain men’s eight celebrate on the podium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men’s trap (Mike Egerton/PA)

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA)

Charlotte Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA)