Double relay gold on day eight – British medallists in Tokyo

Great Britain won gold in the mixed team triathlon relay and 4x100m mixed medley swimming relay on day eight in Tokyo.
Emma Wilson and Karriss Artingstall added bronze medals in the women’s windsurfer RS:X and women’s featherweight boxing competition respectively.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Saturday’s action at the Olympics.
