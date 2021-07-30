Today at the Olympics: BMX history and more medals in the pool for Team GB

There was more considerable success for Team GB on a medal-packed seventh day of action at the Tokyo Olympics.

Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte made BMX history for Great Britain as they delivered gold and silver at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

There were more medals in the swimming pool, as Duncan Scott took silver in the men’s 200 metres individual medley final, while there was a bronze for Luke Greenbank’s in the men’s 200 metres backstroke.

Elsewhere, Bryony Page claimed her second Olympic medal on the bounce with bronze in the women’s trampoline event at the Ariake Arena, and the men’s eight rowing crew of Josh Bugajski, Jacob Dawson, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi, Charles Elwes, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, James Rudkin and Tom Ford also won bronze.

What’s happened today so far

Bryony Page won trampoline bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)

Picture of the day

The men’s eight crew celebrate only a second rowing medal for Team GB in rowing at the Tokyo Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)

Great Britain’s women’s rugby sevens squad face a quarter-final clash against the United States at 1030BST, when they will aim to book another last-four clash after reaching that stage in Rio. Laura Collett begins her quest in the eventing competition when she enters the dressage arena, while this afternoon Sam Atkin and Marc Scott race in the 10,000m – athletics’ first medal event of the games.

Social media moment

What a star. What a moment. What it means to win an Olympic medal. ?#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/oQJR2VauOv — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 30, 2021