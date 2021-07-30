Bryony Page bounces to bronze in women’s trampoline event at Tokyo Olympics

Page won silver in Rio five years ago.

Bryony Page claimed her second Olympic medal on the bounce with bronze in the women’s trampoline event at the Ariake Arena.

The 30-year-old, who won a surprise silver in Rio in 2016, scored 55.735 to finish behind Chinese pair Zhu Xueying and Liu Lingling.

Page had qualified for the final in third place after her two routines, but British team-mate Laura Gallagher failed to make the final.

She led with the two Chinese athletes still to go but a pair of strong routines ensured the Briton had to be content with bronze.

Page said: “I can’t quite believe it – the day went painfully slow and painfully quick at the same time.

“I’m extremely happy and relieved. I can’t believe I’ve got a second Olympic medal. I hoped I could do it, and I put a bit of pressure on myself about it.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Seven
Bryony Page bounced to trampoline bronze in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’ll go back in the gym in a few weeks time and talk to psychologists and my coaches and try and improve for the next few years.”

