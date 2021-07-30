BMX riders make history and more success for Scott – British medallists in Tokyo

Team GB have claimed 24 medals so far in Japan.

Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte made BMX history for Great Britain as they delivered gold and silver at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Swimmers Duncan Scott and Luke Greenbank took silver and bronze respectively in the pool, Bryony Page claimed a bronze on the trampoline and the men’s eight rowing crew also finished third.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Friday’s action at Tokyo 2020.

Gold 6, Silver 9, Bronze 9. Total 24.

Gold

Day seven, Beth Shriever, women’s BMX racing

Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold
Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Four
Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)
Tokyo Olympics Mountain Bike Cycling
Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Day seven, Kye Whyte, men’s BMX racing

Day seven, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres individual medley

Mallory Franklin took silver
Mallory Franklin took silver (Joe Giddens/PA)
Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal
Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Favourite Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Four
Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon (PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lauren Williams kicks out
Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Two
Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day seven, Bryony Page, women’s trampoline

Day seven, Luke Greenbank, men’s 200 metres backstroke

Day seven, men’s eight rowing

Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap

Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men's trap
Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men’s trap (Mike Egerton/PA)
Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze
Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)
Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova celebrate
Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bianca Walkden shows off her bronze medal
Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA)
Charlotte Dujardin in action
Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Two
Chelsie Giles won a surprise judo bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)
