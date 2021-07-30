BMX riders make history and more success for Scott – British medallists in Tokyo

Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte made BMX history for Great Britain as they delivered gold and silver at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Swimmers Duncan Scott and Luke Greenbank took silver and bronze respectively in the pool, Bryony Page claimed a bronze on the trampoline and the men’s eight rowing crew also finished third.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Friday’s action at Tokyo 2020.

Gold 6, Silver 9, Bronze 9. Total 24.

Gold

Day seven, Beth Shriever, women’s BMX racing



Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle

Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)

Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)

Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Day seven, Kye Whyte, men’s BMX racing



Day seven, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres individual medley



Mallory Franklin took silver (Joe Giddens/PA)

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Favourite Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon (PA)

Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day seven, Bryony Page, women’s trampoline



Day seven, Luke Greenbank, men’s 200 metres backstroke



Day seven, men’s eight rowing



Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap

Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men’s trap (Mike Egerton/PA)

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA)