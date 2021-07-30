BMX riders make history and more success for Scott – British medallists in Tokyo

Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte made BMX history for Great Britain as they delivered gold and silver at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.
Swimmers Duncan Scott and Luke Greenbank took silver and bronze respectively in the pool, Bryony Page claimed a bronze on the trampoline and the men’s eight rowing crew also finished third.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Friday’s action at Tokyo 2020.
Gold 6, Silver 9, Bronze 9. Total 24.
Gold
Day seven, Beth Shriever, women’s BMX racing
Day seven, Kye Whyte, men’s BMX racing
Day seven, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres individual medley
Day seven, Bryony Page, women’s trampoline
Day seven, Luke Greenbank, men’s 200 metres backstroke
Day seven, men’s eight rowing
Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap