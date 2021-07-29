Today at the Olympics: Team GB fail to add to medal tally on frustrating morning

Great Britain got off to a frustrating start to Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics as medals proved just out of reach.

There were 17 gold medals up for grabs on the sixth day of these Games, but Britain will need to look to the afternoon’s events after ending the morning without adding to the medal tally.

Here the PA news agency gets you caught up with all you need to know so far.

What’s happened already

Emily Craig and Imogen Grant missed out on a medal by 0.01 seconds (Danny Lawson/PA)



It was a case of what might have been in the rowing as Helen Glover’s comeback campaign ended in fourth place alongside Polly Swann in the women’s pairs before Emily Craig and Imogen Grant missed out on lightweight double sculls bronze by 0.01 seconds. Glover, who won pairs gold in 2012 and 2016, only returned to training in 2020 after almost four years out to start a family, while junior doctor Swann has been balancing her preparations with work during the pandemic. The men’s hockey team rallied from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw with Holland and qualify for the quarter-finals. In the pool, James Wilby finished sixth in the men’s 200m breaststroke final. Over at the Ariake Urban Sports Park, Kye Whyte and Bethany Shriever both earned passage to Friday’s semi-finals in the BMX Racing.

What’s to come

Mallory Franklin is targeting a gold (Mike Egerton/PA)



Mallory Franklin will go for gold in the canoe slalom while Matt Coward-Holley is a strong hope in the men’s trap shooting final at 0730BST. Twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova will feature in the women’s all-around final when the gymnastics gets under way at 1150. The women’s rugby team face New Zealand at 1030 after beating the Russian Olympic Committee 14-12 in their opener. The women’s hockey team are up against the Dutch at 11am in a repeat of the Rio Games final.

Covid update

(1/3) The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. — USOPC News (@USOPC_News) July 29, 2021

Reigning Olympic pole-vault champion Sam Kendricks has been ruled out of the Games after testing positive for coronavirus, the United States Olympic Committee has confirmed. Kendricks has been transferred to a quarantine facility, and there could be further ramifications with reports that several other athletes will need to isolate as close contacts of the 28-year-old.