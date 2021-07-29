Today at the Olympics: Mallory Franklin grabs canoe slalom silver for GB

Great Britain added two further medals to their tally on Thursday as Mallory Franklin took silver in the women’s C1 canoe slalom and Matt Coward-Holley secured bronze in the men’s trap shooting.

The medals took Team GB to 18 overall, good enough for sixth in the table.

The day had got off to a frustrating start with women’s pair Holly Glover and Polly Swann and lightweight double sculls Emily Craig and Imogen Grant finishing fourth in their respective events.

Here the PA news agency gets you caught up with all you need to know so far.

What’s happened already

What’s to come

Great Britain’s Jessica Gadirova (right) and Jennifer Gadirova will be involved in the all-around women’s gymnastics final (Danny Lawson/PA)

Covid update

(1/3) The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. — USOPC News (@USOPC_News) July 29, 2021

Reigning Olympic pole-vault champion Sam Kendricks has been ruled out of the Games after testing positive for coronavirus, the United States Olympic Committee has confirmed. Kendricks has been transferred to a quarantine facility, and there could be further ramifications with reports that several other athletes will need to isolate as close contacts of the 28-year-old.