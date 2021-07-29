Great Britain hoping Friday finals add to impressive pool medals haul

UK SportPublished:

Duncan Scott, Luke Greenbank and Molly Renshaw look to be medal contenders in their finals.

Great Britain hoping Friday finals add to impressive pool medals haul

Duncan Scott, Luke Greenbank and Molly Renshaw are among the contenders aiming to add to Great Britain’s medal rush in the pool at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Friday morning.

There is at least one Team GB representative in  the finals of the women’s 200 metres breaststroke, the men’s 200m backstroke, the women’s 100m freestyle and the men’s 200m individual medley.

Britain have already won three swimming golds for the first time since London 1908, as well as one silver, and here the PA news agency looks at who else could add to their medals tally.

Duncan Scott – probable

Duncan Scott, left, was part of Britain's gold medal winning team in the men's 4x200 metres freestyle relay (Joe Giddens/PA)
Duncan Scott, left, was part of Britain’s gold medal winning team in the men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay (Joe Giddens/PA)

Luke Greenbank – probable

Luke Greenbank qualified second fastest for the 200m backstroke final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luke Greenbank qualified second fastest for the 200m backstroke final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Molly Renshaw – evens

Molly Renshaw says she is able to keep perspective in swimming nowadays (Adam Davy/PA)
Molly Renshaw says she is able to keep perspective in swimming nowadays (Adam Davy/PA)

Abbie Wood – evens

Abbie Wood missed out on a medal in the women's 200m individual medley by just 0.11 seconds (Joe Giddens/PA)
Abbie Wood missed out on a medal in the women’s 200m individual medley by just 0.11 seconds (Joe Giddens/PA)

Anna Hopkin – outsider

Of the British quintet in action on Friday, Hopkin, based on current form, is the least likeliest to find herself on the podium at the end of her race: the women’s 100m freestyle. The 25-year-old from Chorley has won multiple gold medals in relay events at European level but was the slowest of the qualifiers to reach the final.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News