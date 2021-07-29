Great Britain hoping Friday finals add to impressive pool medals haul

Duncan Scott, Luke Greenbank and Molly Renshaw are among the contenders aiming to add to Great Britain’s medal rush in the pool at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Friday morning.
There is at least one Team GB representative in the finals of the women’s 200 metres breaststroke, the men’s 200m backstroke, the women’s 100m freestyle and the men’s 200m individual medley.
Britain have already won three swimming golds for the first time since London 1908, as well as one silver, and here the PA news agency looks at who else could add to their medals tally.
Duncan Scott – probable
Luke Greenbank – probable
Molly Renshaw – evens
Abbie Wood – evens
Anna Hopkin – outsider
Of the British quintet in action on Friday, Hopkin, based on current form, is the least likeliest to find herself on the podium at the end of her race: the women’s 100m freestyle. The 25-year-old from Chorley has won multiple gold medals in relay events at European level but was the slowest of the qualifiers to reach the final.