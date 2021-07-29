Great Britain hoping Friday finals add to impressive pool medals haul

Duncan Scott, Luke Greenbank and Molly Renshaw are among the contenders aiming to add to Great Britain’s medal rush in the pool at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Friday morning.

There is at least one Team GB representative in the finals of the women’s 200 metres breaststroke, the men’s 200m backstroke, the women’s 100m freestyle and the men’s 200m individual medley.

Britain have already won three swimming golds for the first time since London 1908, as well as one silver, and here the PA news agency looks at who else could add to their medals tally.

Duncan Scott – probable

Duncan Scott, left, was part of Britain’s gold medal winning team in the men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay (Joe Giddens/PA)

Luke Greenbank – probable

Luke Greenbank qualified second fastest for the 200m backstroke final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Molly Renshaw – evens

Molly Renshaw says she is able to keep perspective in swimming nowadays (Adam Davy/PA)

Abbie Wood – evens

Abbie Wood missed out on a medal in the women’s 200m individual medley by just 0.11 seconds (Joe Giddens/PA)

Anna Hopkin – outsider

Sprinting to the wall, @annahopkin gets the touch for a place in the 100m Freestyle final by just 0.01 seconds! ? @freyaandersonn is 1⃣1⃣th overall having improved on her heats swim ? #Swimming #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/gjAbshWV0Q — British Swimming (@britishswimming) July 29, 2021