Today at the Olympics: Gold rush in the pool continues with relay success

Tom Dean strikes gold for a second time as Team GB maintain medal form.

Swimmer Tom Dean struck gold for a second time at the Tokyo Olympics as day five began with more medals for Great Britain.

Dean, who won the 200 metres freestyle on Tuesday, returned to the pool as part of Great Britain’s 4x200m freestyle relay team alongside Duncan Scott, James Guy and Matthew Richards, and triumphed again.

There were contrasting emotions for Britain’s rowers as a run of five successive Olympic golds in the men’s four came to a disappointing end, but then a silver medal in the quadruple sculls went to Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont.

Ireland, meanwhile, won their first medal of the Tokyo Games as Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty took bronze in the women’s four.

What’s happened today so far?

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Five
Great Britain’s Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont collect their silver medals (Mike Egerton/PA)

What’s coming up?

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Four
Charlotte Dujardin will be in action at Tokyo Equestrian Park on Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)

