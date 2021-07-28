Manchester United to consult Marcus Rashford over shoulder surgery for striker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will make a decision with Marcus Rashford on whether he undergoes shoulder surgery in the coming days.

Having featured for England at Euro 2020, the 23-year-old was planning to go under the knife to deal with a longstanding shoulder injury that would keep him out for approximately 12 weeks.

But Solskjaer was quick to say a decision had yet to be made on whether Rashford would undergo surgery, with the forward set to meet with the club when returning from his summer break.

Marcus Rashford has yet to return to Manchester United following Euro 2020 agony with England (Nick Potts/PA)

“With the boys who’ve not come back yet, I don’t know (how they are). I haven’t got a Scooby-Doo on how they are fitness-wise.

“Everyone’s due in Monday for training and then we’ve got two weeks. That means they’ve had three weeks since the last game – Fred at the Copa America and English finalists.

“So we’ll see how they are, what fitness levels they’re at because it’s down to them, what they’ve done during the holidays as well. I can’t just throw them in if it’s not safe or if they’re not fit enough.”

Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe could go out on loan (Steven Paston/PA)

Solskjaer said he will make look at teenager Amad Diallo’s short-term future after the Olympics, while Axel Tuanzebe could head out on loan with Raphael Varane set to join.

Phil Jones could also soon bolster United’s centre-back options as he prepares to return from a knee injury

“Of course Raphael looking like everything is sorted there and we’ve made that deal, I can see Axel going out because I’ve got Raphael Varane, (Harry) Maguire, (Victor) Lindelof, Eric Bailly.

Phil Jones could soon return from injury (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I’ve had similar troubles in my career and he’s such a professional good lad.

“It’s great to see him ready to train again. Hopefully Jonah can first of all train with us and then get game-time soon.

“If he can play in the 23s to start with or reserves, or we can arrange some behind closed doors for him because I know exactly the feeling of being out for so long.