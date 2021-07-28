Helen Glover among Team GB stars in action on Thursday

More potential glory in the pool and a strong chance on the shooting range provide Great Britain with the opportunity to further bolster their impressive first-week medal tally in Tokyo on Thursday.
One half of the 16-year-old gymnastics twins who claimed an unlikely team bronze medal on Wednesday will be back in action in a women’s all-around final shorn of Simone Biles, while rower Helen Glover chases glory at a third consecutive Games.
Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the potential highlights from a British perspective on day six of the Games.
Gymnastics
Rowing
Swimming
Canoe slalom
Mallory Franklin, a four-time individual and team world champion, headed to Tokyo as one of the favourites in the women’s C1 event and did not disappoint in qualifying on Wednesday, recording the fastest time in both heats to go into the last two sessions on Thursday as the clear gold medal favourite.
Shooting
Judo
Former world number one and world bronze medallist Natalie Powell is still searching for an elusive place on the Olympic podium. Competing in the -78kg category, Powell will look to emulate her team-mate Chelsie Giles, who claimed Britain’s first medal of the Games.
Thursday TV guide
Olympics 2020 Live – BBC One 0010, Olympics Breakfast 0600, 0900, 1245, 2350 and BBC Two 1200
Rowing – Eurosport 1 0020, 0200
Beach Volleyball – Eurosport 2 0055
Swimming – Eurosport 1 0225
Boxing – Eurosport 1 0515, 1015
BMX – Eurosport 2 0200
Sailing – Eurosport 2 0540
Canoeing – Eurosport 1 0550
Shooting – Eurosport 2 0630, 0725
Canoeing – Eurosport 1 0730
Beach Volleyball – Eurosport 2 0820, 1200
Volleyball – Eurosport 1 0845, 1405
Basketball – Eurosport 2 0950, 1250
Gymnastics – Eurosport 1 1140