Helen Glover among Team GB stars in action on Thursday

More potential glory in the pool and a strong chance on the shooting range provide Great Britain with the opportunity to further bolster their impressive first-week medal tally in Tokyo on Thursday.

One half of the 16-year-old gymnastics twins who claimed an unlikely team bronze medal on Wednesday will be back in action in a women’s all-around final shorn of Simone Biles, while rower Helen Glover chases glory at a third consecutive Games.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the potential highlights from a British perspective on day six of the Games.

Gymnastics

Jessica Gadirova (second from the right) will be back in action (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rowing

Helen Glover (left) will bid to complete a remarkable comeback (Mike Egerton/PA)

Swimming

James Wilby is bidding to continue the gold rush in the pool (Adam Davy/PA)

Canoe slalom

Franklin and Forbes-Cryans secure Olympic semi-final spots ? Mallory Franklin and Bradley Forbes-Cryans both secured their Olympic semi-final qualification with emphatic performances on day four of the Tokyo 2020 canoe slalom event ?? ? Read more ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/nS4J13Emwe pic.twitter.com/rEx1q1FrDr — British Canoeing (@BritishCanoeing) July 28, 2021

Mallory Franklin, a four-time individual and team world champion, headed to Tokyo as one of the favourites in the women’s C1 event and did not disappoint in qualifying on Wednesday, recording the fastest time in both heats to go into the last two sessions on Thursday as the clear gold medal favourite.

Shooting

Matt Coward-Holley is a medal contender (Martin Rickett/PA)

Judo

Back in 2016 Natalie Powell became the first Welsh judoka to compete in the Olympics, now she’s back to clinch that gold medal. pic.twitter.com/nzdSqTPtkW — Sport Wales (@sportwales) July 23, 2021

Former world number one and world bronze medallist Natalie Powell is still searching for an elusive place on the Olympic podium. Competing in the -78kg category, Powell will look to emulate her team-mate Chelsie Giles, who claimed Britain’s first medal of the Games.

