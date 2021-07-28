End of an era as Great Britain lose Olympic men’s four final

Great Britain’s dominance of the men’s four at the Olympic Games came to an end in Tokyo.

The team of Oliver Cook, Matthew Rossiter, Rory Gibbs and Sholto Carnegie failed to win a medal in an event that had ended in British victory at the last five Games, stretching back to the turn of the millennium.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Great Britain’s winning run in the competition.

Sydney 2000

Pinsent, Foster, Redgrave and Cracknell celebrated in Sydney (John Giles/PA)

Athens 2004

Pinsent claimed his fourth gold medal as Britain pipped world champions Canada. Pinsent and fellow Sydney champion James Cracknell, along with Ed Coode and Steve Williams, won by the narrowest of margins. The Canadian crew cranked up the pressure in the final stages but the GB four dug deep to edge them out in a photo finish by 0.08 seconds, while Italy took bronze.

Beijing 2008

No Pinsent no problem as Great Britain won again in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

London 2012

Great Britain celebrate another win in London (Stephen Pond/PA)



Britain took gold four for the fourth successive Games as Reed, Triggs Hodge, James and Alex Gregory edged out Australia again at Eton Dorney. Roared on by a capacity home crowd, they blasted out of the blocks to lead after 500m and although Australia stayed within a third of a length with 500m to go, Triggs Hodge gave the call to push and the British stormed away.

Rio 2016