Charlotte Dujardin makes history with sixth podium – British medallists in Tokyo

UK SportPublished:

Tom Dean also became the first British male swimmer to win more than one gold at a single Olympics in 113 years.

Charlotte Dujardin’s bronze in the individual dressage on Wednesday saw her lead the way as Team GB’s most decorated female Olympian with six medals.

Tom Dean also became the first British male swimmer to win more than one gold at a single Olympics in 113 years, while the men’s quadruple sculls claimed a silver.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners.

Gold 5, Silver 6, Bronze 5. Total 16.

Gold

Day five, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay

Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold
Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Four
Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)
Tokyo Olympics Mountain Bike Cycling
Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal
Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Favourite Duncan Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Four
Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lauren Williams kicks out
Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Two
Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze
Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)
Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova celebrate
Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bianca Walkden shows off her bronze medal
Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA)
Charlotte Dujardin in action
Charlotte Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Two
Chelsie Giles won a surprise judo bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)
