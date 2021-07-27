Tom Daley makes knitted pouch to keep Olympic gold medal safe

Olympic diving champion Tom Daley proved he is a man of many talents by knitting a pouch to keep his gold medal safe.

The 27-year-old claimed his first Olympic title on Monday as he and diving partner Matty Lee won the men’s synchronised 10-metre platform event.

And he put those skills to good use to make sure his first Olympic gold medal remained in pristine condition.

He said on his Instagram Story: “If you’ve been following me for a while now you’ll know that I’m a little bit knitting obsessed.

“One side is the Union Jack, the other side is the Japanese flag – because now my medal is not going to get scratched.”

Daley made his Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008 and went on to win bronze medals in both the London and Rio Games.