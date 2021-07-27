Today at the Olympics: Team GB build on Magic Monday with more medals in Tokyo

A day after Magic Monday, there was more medal success for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tom Dean and Duncan Scott delivered gold and silver in the men’s 200m freestyle, the first British male one-two in the pool since 1908.

That came after Georgia Taylor-Brown secured a brilliant silver in the early morning triathlon, with the Mancunian looking right at home in the horrible conditions as a tropical storm swept into the Japanese capital.

Georgia Taylor-Brown celebrates with her silver medal (Danny Lawson/PA)

Here the PA news agency takes a look at day four’s action so far, and Britain’s further prospects.

What’s happened today so far?

Tom Dean celebrates with Great Britain team-mate Duncan Scott (Joe Giddens/PA)



Taylor-Brown overcame a flat tyre to take silver in the rain-soaked women’s triathlon, with the world champion making up three places in the 10-kilometre run to the finish. But there would be no catching Flora Duffy, who looked like the class of the field as she made made history by winning Bermuda’s first ever Olympic gold medal. Attention then turned to the pool when Dean and Smith finished strongly to celebrate a famous one-two. Great Britain suffered a 33-7 defeat to Olympic champions Fiji in their rugby sevens Pool B decider, though their ticket to the quarter-finals was already booked.

Social media moment

Mayhem in Maidenhead for @tomdean00 Behind every athlete is a group of friends & family – this is what that moment meant to them ? ? @LewisCoombes pic.twitter.com/CN9tdx5rDo — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 27, 2021

What’s coming up?

Charlotte Dujardin was targeting another Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA)



Charlotte Dujardin will be bidding for a fourth Olympic gold – and fifth medal in total – when the team dressage final gets under way at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park, while Eden Cheng and Lois Toulson are into the final of the women’s synchronised 10m platform diving. Bianca Walkden reached the semi-finals of the women’s +67kg taekwondo category, while Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury waited out a rain delay before taking the first set of their men’s doubles tennis clash with Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz of Germany. In the football, GB women face Canada in their final group game of the competition, looking to secure top spot in Group E after already claiming a quarter-final place. Following Tom Pidcock’s gold on Monday, Evie Richards rides for Great Britain in the women’s mountain bike race while Zoe Smith and Sarah Davies are in contention for weightlifting medals.