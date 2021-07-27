Team GB aiming to add to overall tally of 13 medals at Olympics on Wednesday

After claiming six Olympic medals on Tuesday, Great Britain will look to add to their overall tally of 13 when action resumes in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Diving offers hope of more gold, while there are also potential podium opportunities across rowing, swimming, cycling and at the equestrian centre.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the most likely chances of Team GB clambering further up the medal table.

Diving

Rowing

The men’s coxless four of Sholto Carnegie, Oliver Cook, Rory Gibbs and Matthew Rossiter will be aiming for gold in the final at 0210. Helen Glover, looking for a third Olympics title, and Polly Swann are in action in the semi-finals of the women’s pairs from 0420.

Equestrian

Swimming

Cycling: Time trial

Rugby Sevens

After a thrilling comeback win over the United States to reach the semi-finals, Great Britain’s rugby sevens squad take on New Zealand for a place in the gold-medal match.

Judo

Gemma Howell, who won a European bronze medal in 2018, will compete in the under-70 kilograms division at the Budokan.

Gymnastics

Joe Fraser – unexpectedly crowned 2019 world champion on the parallel bars – and James Hall will represent Team GB in the men’s all-around gymnastics final, which starts at 1115. Nikita Nagornyy, competing for the Russian Olympic Committee, is favourite to add gold to his all-round world title.

