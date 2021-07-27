On this day in 2010: Barcelona gold is Sir Mo Farah’s springboard to greatness

On this day in 2010, Sir Mo Farah won gold for Great Britain in the 10,000 metres final at the European Championships in Barcelona.

It was Britain’s first European title over that distance, in the first track final of the Championships in the Olympic Stadium.

Farah turned in a confident display as he took gold in 28 minutes 24.99 seconds ahead of team-mate Chris Thompson.

Farah celebrated with teammate Thompson who finished second (PA)

The Somalia-born athlete, who went on to become a household name, had only just stepped up to the 10,000m having won 5,000m silver at the previous European Championships in Gothenburg and gold at the European indoor championships over 3,000m.

The four-time Olympic champion was awarded a knighthood for his successes (Jonathan Brady/PA)