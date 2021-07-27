Manchester United agree deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign centre-back Raphael Varane.

Having completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in a £73million deal last week, the 28-year-old is set to be the next arrival.

United have confirmed an agreement has been reached with Real Madrid for long-standing defensive target Varane to head to the Premier League.

The Old Trafford giants said in a statement: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised.”

We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! ?⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

It is not expected that Varane would be able to undergo a medical until next week due to current UK coronavirus travel restrictions.

The transfer is reportedly worth £34million rising to £42million with add-ons – a good deal for a player who was out of contract with the LaLiga side next summer.

Varane won four Champions League titles during a medal-laden stay at the Bernabeu and was a key part of the France side that lifted the World Cup in 2018.

United had been interested in the defender before he joined Madrid from Lens in 2011, making 360 appearances across all competitions in Spain.