Georgia Taylor-Brown goes from crutches to Olympic silver medallist in 12 weeks

Georgia Taylor-Brown revealed a leg injury almost ruled her out of the Olympics after overcoming a puncture to win silver for Great Britain in a wet women’s triathlon in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old from Manchester gave a delighted shrug as she stepped on to the podium and no wonder having been on crutches 12 weeks ago and having to prove she was fit enough to compete a week before flying out to Japan.

She said: “That was probably more stressful than today, because it could have been taken away from me, but I proved that I was fit, I was ready to go, I did more than they asked me to do.

“My training had gone so well before then, though, so I knew I had all that in the bag. I wanted to keep it private. You don’t want to show your competitors your weaknesses, and so I did just say I was ill, but I’ve had six weeks of building my running back again.

“It’s not perfect, it’s not what I wanted. It’s not what anyone would want, but I think I got myself into a really good position and I was as fit as I could have been on that start-line today with the circumstances that I faced.”

Georgia Taylor-Brown wipes away tears after crossing the line (Danny Lawson/PA)

That group had been whittled down to five when, late on the final lap of the 40 kilometres and with the weather finally relenting, Taylor-Brown heard a hissing from her tyre.

She lost 22 seconds before setting out on the 10km run and quickly overtook team-mate Jess Learmonth, whose ferocious pace on the swim split the field, and Germany’s Laura Lindemann before passing Katie Zaferes of the United States heading into the final lap.

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy celebrates her historic victory (Danny Lawson/PA)

She said of the puncture: “I did have a panic. I decided not to stop and change my wheel and just see what happens now.

“I went really hard for the first lap of the run. I suffered after that but it paid off. I was biding my time, I was five seconds off (Zaferes) for quite a while. I didn’t want to push it too soon because I was really suffering but I really wanted to move up and get the silver medal.”

Taylor-Brown did not feel the puncture affected the outcome, saying: “I didn’t have the speed that Flora had today, no way. I’m more than happy with silver.”

Learmonth does not have the same speed on the run as her training partner and best friend but was happy with ninth while Rio bronze medallist Vicky Holland, competing in her third Olympics, finished 13th.

There is a real team spirit within British triathlon and both women were thrilled for Taylor-Brown.

Georgia Taylor-Brown (right) is congratulated by Jess Learmonth (Danny Lawson/PA)

Holland added: “I don’t know anyone else who could have done the prep that she’s done in the last 12 weeks and done that in the shape she’s in now and deliver that. Anyone else, I don’t know if they’d even make the start-line. She’s dealt with everything thrown at her like an absolute trooper.”