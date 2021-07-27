Georgia Taylor-Brown earns Britain’s seventh triathlon medal in just three Games

UK SportPublished:

A look at Britain’s Olympic medal winners in triathlon.

Great Britain’s success in Olympic triathlon has continued in Tokyo with silver medals for Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown.

Britain is now the most successful nation in the 21-year history of the sport at the Games with seven medals, all won at the last three Olympics, and the prospect of another one to come when the mixed relay makes its debut on the schedule on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the triathlon medal rush.

London 2012

Alistair (left) and Jonny Brownlee hold up their Olympic medals
His young brother Jonny clinched bronze behind Javier Gomez of Spain but there was disappointment in the women’s race, where Helen Jenkins was compromised by injury and finished fifth.

Rio 2016

More medals for the brothers, this time gold and silver
This time Jonny took silver behind him, with the brothers in a race of their own, while Vicky Holland claimed the first triathlon medal for a British woman by taking bronze.

Tokyo 2020

Alex Yee celebrates his silver medal on Monday
That was matched by 27-year-old Taylor-Brown, who recovered from a leg injury to take the start-line and also suffered a puncture but outran everyone except Bermudian Flora Duffy.

