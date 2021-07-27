Flatmates and record-breakers – A look at Tom Dean and Duncan Scott

Tom Dean claimed Great Britain’s first Olympic gold medal in any men’s freestyle event in 113 years after pipping compatriot and Tokyo 2020 flatmate Duncan Scott in the men’s 200 metres event.
Dean produced the performance of his life in the final, clocking a national record time of one minute and 44.22 seconds as he and Scott became the first two British male swimmers to share a podium since the 1908 Games.
Here, the PA news agency looks at things you may not know about the pair who produced a historic one-two for Team GB.