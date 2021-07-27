Anthony Joshua vows to ‘smoke that guy’ when he finally gets Tyson Fury in ring

Anthony Joshua says he would fight Tyson Fury even with no belts on the line and has vowed to “smoke that guy” should they finally meet in the ring.

WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua had appeared set for a unification showdown with fellow Briton Fury, the WBC title-holder, before a United States arbitrator in May ordered the latter to have a third bout against Deontay Wilder.

That contest is due to take place in Las Vegas in October, rearranged from this month after Fury tested positive for coronavirus, while Joshua is now preparing to face Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

My full interview with @anthonyjoshua for the #theoverlap is out now It was a joy to speak with Anthony, I hope you all enjoy it ❤️ @SkyBet https://t.co/wqDdZnjfdz pic.twitter.com/2aYvRxIonX — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 27, 2021

Speaking on Gary Neville’s YouTube channel The Overlap, Joshua said when asked if he thought Fury did not want a fight against him: “He’s a fighter isn’t he? What’s the worst that can happen? You get hit. He’s been doing it for years.

“However, I just know on my end, my management team and my promoters, we’ve done everything we can to make this happen, and as long as I’m champion I’ll compete with anyone.”

On meeting Fury regardless of if they win or lose their next fights, Joshua said: “Without the belts? I rate that, I rate that, that’s what I’m talking about.

“We’ll fight 100 per cent, let’s do it. I’ll smoke that guy. I will. It’s annoying.”

Tyson Fury’s third clash with Deontay Wilder has been rearranged for October (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Asked by Neville if he respected Fury as a man, Joshua said: “I don’t know, I don’t really look at anyone in my industry like that. That’s people I want to just fight.

“I haven’t got no time for none of them. I’m not friends with no-one, they’re all enemies at the end of the day.”

Joshua also gave his thoughts on taking the knee – something he said he would be prepared to do in the ring.

England players made the anti-racism gesture ahead of matches at this summer’s European Championship, which was booed by some fans.

“As a fan, whether you’re there for that, or not, you’re there to watch the team win. The importance of supporting your team-mates and your players – emotionally you’re with them through thick and thin. That’s the whole point of being like ‘I ride for this team’. That’s loyalty.

“The reason that has been explained of them taking a knee is to bring awareness to an issue that’s been going on. Before phones were recording certain incidents, these things were happening. Certain people are aware, some people have learnt more recently. But as I said, it’s nice that the explanation was made clear as to why the knee is being taken.

England players took a knee ahead of matches at Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA).