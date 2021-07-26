Today at the Olympics: Gold rush for Team GB

Great Britain enjoyed a gold rush on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as swimmer Adam Peaty, synchronised divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee and mountain biker Tom Pidcock made the top step of the podium.

Here, the PA news agency recaps an incredible day and looks ahead to more medal hopes on Tuesday.

Magic Monday

Daley and Lee followed up with another gold in the men’s 10m platform diving. It was a first gold for Daley, who first competed at an Olympics for Great Britain as a 14-year-old in Beijing in 2008.

Less than half an hour later, Pidcock’s victory in the men’s cross-country mountain biking secured a third gold, taking Team GB up to fourth in the medal table.

Wales’ Lauren Williams was seconds away from adding to the gold medal tally in the women’s -67kg taekwondo, but had to settle for silver after a late defeat to Croatia’s Matea Jelic.

Bianca Walkden carries medal hopes for Team GB on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA)