Today at the Olympics: Dominant Adam Peaty ends Great Britain’s wait for a gold

What’s happened so far today?



At the age of just 23, Yee confirmed his world-class quality, finishing second behind Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt. Reflecting on a podium finish, he said: “It doesn’t feel quite real that it’s me yet.” Yee’s performance set the stage for Peaty to do what he does best – dominate his rivals. He stormed to victory at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in a time of 57.37 seconds, while his Team GB colleague James Wilby finished fifth. The Olympic rugby sevens tournament also began, with Great Britain’s men – silver medallists in Rio five years ago – beating Canada 24-0 at Tokyo Stadium, while 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya from Japan took gold in a thrilling women’s street skateboarding event.