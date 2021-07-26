Manchester United closing in on a deal for defender Raphael Varane

A switch to United is looking increasingly on the cards as discussions continue.

Manchester United are getting closer to a deal to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane following positive talks over the weekend, the PA news agency understands.

While the 28-year-old France centre-back has returned to pre-season training with Real, a switch to United is looking increasingly on the cards as discussions continue.

Varane has a year left on his current contract with Real, who he joined from Lens in 2011.

Varane (left) helped France win the 2018 Word Cup (Nick Potts/PA).
Varane has played 79 times for France and was part of the side that won the 2018 World Cup.

United securing his services would add to to the capture of England winger Jadon Sancho, whose £73million move from Borussia Dortmund was completed last week.

The Red Devils have also re-signed goalkeeper Tom Heaton this summer following his departure from Burnley.

