London breakthrough and Tokyo triumph – A look at Tom Daley’s diving career

Tom Daley claimed his third Olympic medal when he won gold in the synchronised 10 metres platform with Matty Lee in Tokyo on Monday.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the big moments of the 27-year-old’s career.
London breakthrough
Synchro disappointment
Commonwealth comforts
Rio bronze
At the 2016 Games in Brazil, Daley and Goodfellow won bronze in the synchronized 10m platform. “Going into the last round there’s an intense pressure in any competition, but when it’s the Olympics it multiplies by a million,” said Daley. Despite his synchro success, Daley suffered disappointment individually after failing to reach the individual 10m platform final, despite initially setting an Olympic record score of 571.85 points in the preliminaries.
Tokyo triumph
Daley and Lee held their nerve with a flawless performance at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre to claim Olympic gold in the synchronised 10m platform. The pair never dropped out of the top two to beat China to the title by just 1.23 points. It was the crowning glory of an Olympic career which started in Beijing in 2008 as a 14-year-old. A near perfect final dive – a four-and-a-half somersaults tuck – when the pressure was on in the last round proved the pair’s star quality.