London breakthrough and Tokyo triumph – A look at Tom Daley’s diving career

Tom Daley claimed his third Olympic medal when he won gold in the synchronised 10 metres platform with Matty Lee in Tokyo on Monday.

London breakthrough

Tom Daley celebrates his bronze at London 2012 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Synchro disappointment

Daley was unable to win a synchro medal with Peter Waterfield in London (Tom Marshall/PA)

Commonwealth comforts

Daley has also had success at the Commonwealth Games (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rio bronze

Beijing 2008 >>>> Rio 2016 pic.twitter.com/o3kzh5N2IJ — Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) August 15, 2016

At the 2016 Games in Brazil, Daley and Goodfellow won bronze in the synchronized 10m platform. “Going into the last round there’s an intense pressure in any competition, but when it’s the Olympics it multiplies by a million,” said Daley. Despite his synchro success, Daley suffered disappointment individually after failing to reach the individual 10m platform final, despite initially setting an Olympic record score of 571.85 points in the preliminaries.

Tokyo triumph

What a final. Faultless performance from @TomDaley1994 and @mattydiver to beat the Chinese pair by just 1.23 points.#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/FCkJX0NVRz — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 26, 2021