Matt Parkinson stars as Manchester Originals have Birmingham Phoenix in a spin

England leg spinner Matt Parkinson’s four for nine ripped through Birmingham Phoenix on a worn Old Trafford pitch as Manchester Originals brought up their first Hundred win with time to spare.

Phoenix departed with the unwanted record of being the first side bowled out batting first after being dismissed for just 87 with 16 deliveries still remaining.

Parkinson picked up the key wicket of Lancashire team-mate and friend Liam Livingstone, playing on his home ground but for the visitors, for 12 and benefited from a turning surface with another three victims as Moeen Ali top-scored with just 15.

Phil Salt opened up with 22 off 11 to avoid any early Manchester jitters in the reply and captain Jos Buttler’s run-a-ball 30 took them to within three runs of victory which was secured with 27 deliveries remaining.

In the women’s game Birmingham Phoenix posted their first win with a 20-run victory over Manchester Originals in another low-scoring game, Amy Jones top-scoring with 31 off 17 in the visitors’ 113 for nine.

Manchester were behind the required run rate from the start and despite India international Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 49 they came up well short as Kirstie Gordon took three for 14.

Oval Invincibles maintained their 100 per cent record through two matches in with a comfortable 15-run over London Spirit as Lord’s hosted its first Hundred fixture.

16 Year Young Alice Capsey has yet another record to her name. Stats Credit: @_hypocaust #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/DK2gq1bV7B — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 25, 2021

The 16-year-old Alice Capsey hit 10 fours in her 59 off 41 balls to provide the mainstay of Invincibles’ 132 for seven, with Dane Van Niekerk contributing 29 and then taking three for 30.

Spirit lost their first three batters inside 43 balls with only captain Heather Knight (40) making any significant contribution in the top six and Danielle Gibson’s 30 off 13 came too late to prevent defeat