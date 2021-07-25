Coventry local joins exclusive judo medal club – 5 things about Chelsie Giles

Coventry judoka Chelsie Giles won Great Britain’s first medal of the Tokyo Olympics, taking bronze in the women’s -52kg repechage.

Her victory over Switzerland’s Fabienne Kocher was only Britain’s third Olympic judo medal in the last 21 years.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things about Giles.

A family business

Chelsie Giles displays her bronze medal won at the Tokyo Olympics (Danny Lawson/PA)

Judo over gymnastics

Giles joins an exclusive club

Giles’ success in Tokyo means she becomes only the sixth British female judoka to win an Olympic medal. Britain claimed three at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics through Sharon Rendle, Nicola Fairbrother and Kate Howey, who also won a silver in Sydney eight years later. Giles’ bronze makes it three successive Games with a medal, following Karina Bryant (2012) and Sally Conway (2016).

Wolverhampton hotbed of Judo talent

Incredible! Congratulations to WLV student Chelsie Giles on a bronze medal at #Tokyo2020 #Proud #TeamWolves? https://t.co/bqpf90DiWJ — University of Wolverhampton (@wlv_uni) July 25, 2021

Giles is currently studying for a business management degree at the University of Wolverhampton, alongside a number of other judoka sports scholars. Fellow Wolverhampton student Lucy Renshall is also competing in Tokyo, while Kelly Petersen-Pollard and Amy Livesey competed at the International Judo Federation’s World Tour tournament in Tel Aviv earlier this year.

Proud of local connections