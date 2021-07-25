Bryson DeChambeau ruled out of Tokyo 2020 after testing positive for coronavirus

Bryson DeChambeau has been ruled out of competing at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 before travelling to Japan.

Last year’s US Open champion, sixth in the world rankings, was due to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo when the competition gets under way on Thursday.

Instead USA Golf announced that DeChambeau has been replaced by Patrick Reed, who joins Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele in the United States team as he heads to his second Games.

DeChambeau shot a final round of 65 at The Open last week to salvage a share of 33rd place after a tumultuous week, having hit out at his equipment providers after making 71 on the opening day.

The way he ended the tournament had given the 27-year-old confidence he could compete for gold in Tokyo but instead he must watch from home.

“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” DeChambeau said.

“Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honour to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo.

Patrick Reed has replaced DeChambeau in the United States team and will play in his second Olympics (David Davies/PA)

Reed, who finished in a tie for 11th place in the Rio Olympics five years ago, said: “I am so excited to have the opportunity to represent our country and be a part of Team USA in Tokyo.