Today at the Olympics: Big-name Brits in action on first full day of competition

Some of Team GB’s biggest stars were limbering up for action on the first full day of competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Reigning champion and world record holder Adam Peaty is set to return to the pool in his 100m breaststroke heats, while Max Whitlock started the defence of his gymnastics titles in the men’s qualification rounds.
Sir Andy Murray claimed an impressive victory on his return to the Olympic stage alongside his men’s doubles partner Joe Salisbury, but Britain’s hopes of winning the first medal of the Games for the first time since 1908 fell flat when Seonaid McIntosh missed out on the podium in the women’s 10m air rifle.
Covid update
Seventeen more accredited people, including one athlete, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee has said it will consider taking action against a number of athletes who were seen to breach protocol by parading mask-less at the opening ceremony on Thursday.