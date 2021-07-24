Today at the Olympics: Big-name Brits in action on first full day of competition

Adam Peaty, Max Whitlock and Sir Andy Murray are all in action on Saturday.

Some of Team GB’s biggest stars were limbering up for action on the first full day of competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Reigning champion and world record holder Adam Peaty is set to return to the pool in his 100m breaststroke heats, while Max Whitlock started the defence of his gymnastics titles in the men’s qualification rounds.

Sir Andy Murray claimed an impressive victory on his return to the Olympic stage alongside his men’s doubles partner Joe Salisbury, but Britain’s hopes of winning the first medal of the Games for the first time since 1908 fell flat when Seonaid McIntosh missed out on the podium in the women’s 10m air rifle.

Picture of the day

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day One
Qian Yang won the first gold medal of the Games in the women’s 10m air rifle (Danny Lawson/PA)
Helen Glover and Polly Swann qualified for the women’s pairs semi-finals after finishing third in their heat (Mike Egerton/PA)

Social media moment

What’s coming up?

Adam Peaty begins his Olympic title defence on Saturday
Adam Peaty begins his Olympic title defence on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Covid update

Seventeen more accredited people, including one athlete, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee has said it will consider taking action against a number of athletes who were seen to breach protocol by parading mask-less at the opening ceremony on Thursday.

Saturday TV guide

  • Tokyo 2020 - BBC One 0010
  • Football - Great Britain v Japan BBC Red Button 1130.
  • Cycling - Eurosport 1 0245, BBC One 0300.
  • Gymnastics 0200, 0350 Eurosport 2.
  • Basketball 0600, 0950, 1250 Eurosport 2.
  • Beach volleyball 0055, 0750, 1150 Eurosport 2.
  • Boxing 1030 Eurosport 1.
  • Swimming 1050 Eurosport 1.
  • Volleyball 1345 Eurosport 1.
