Helen Glover eyes further improvement after reaching women’s pairs semi-final

Helen Glover launched her bid for a third Olympic gold medal and insisted there was more to come.

The two-time Olympic champion finished third in her women’s pairs heat with Polly Swann as they opened their Games campaign on Saturday.

The duo clocked in seven minutes 23.98 seconds behind Australia and the ROC, the Russian Olympic Committee, at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Glover and Swann qualified for Tuesday’s semi-final after finishing third in their heat (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s good to progress to the next round, we both know there is more to come as it wasn’t a perfect row but I guess there’s definitely value in learning in the early rounds,” said the 35-year-old, who won pairs gold in 2012 and 2016 with Heather Stanning.

“We are open to what is coming next. We know we have done better in training, it would be more frustrating if we had a perfect row and didn’t have anything to improve on.”

The Britons rarely looked like winning their heat as they battled for second with the ROC boat, with Australia winning the heat in 7mins 21.75 seconds.

Swann added: “It’s always good to win the first round, sometimes that’s not how it happens but people still come away as Olympic champions. We have dealt well with how the race went and we are ready to learn and progress.”