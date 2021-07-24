Dimitri Van Den Bergh and Peter Wright to meet in World Matchplay final

?? ??? ????? ?? ?? ??? ????? ??

Dimitri Van den Bergh is into the Betfred World Matchplay Final for the second consecutive year after sealing a 17-9 victory over Krzysztof Ratajski!

What a title defence this is turning out to be from Dancing Dimi! ? pic.twitter.com/y0qCjlThvW

