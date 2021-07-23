Virtual ‘Wall of Hope’ created to feature Marcus Rashford mural messages

BT Hope United has worked with @WithingtonWalls to launch a digital Wall of Hope, to showcase the messages of support left on the @MarcusRashford mural.

You can read the messages of Hope at https://t.co/eKruWh824h

Hope beats Hate, on and off the pitch. #HopeUnited pic.twitter.com/TSjtbuDOzK

