Tottenham maintain Harry Kane is not for sale amid Manchester City interest

Tottenham maintain they have no plans to sell Harry Kane this summer.

The England captain is keen to leave Spurs in order to win trophies and Premier League champions Manchester City have been interested in signing him, with reports suggesting a £160million move is close.

However, Tottenham have always said they had no intention of letting their star player go and that stance has not changed.

The striker has grown frustrated at the club’s slide in recent years, having finished outside the Premier League’s top four in the two seasons since their run to the 2019 Champions League final.

He made public comments about his future at the end of last season, saying he needed a conversation with chairman Daniel Levy about his future, while also naming City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as the player he would most like to call a team-mate.

That did not detract from his form as he went on to win the Premier League’s golden boot and playmaker awards for the 2020-21 season.

Harry Kane scored four goals as England reached the final of Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kane is currently on holiday following England’s Euro 2020 campaign, where they lost in the final to Italy.