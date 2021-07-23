Today at the Olympics: Opening ceremony like no other to take place without fans

Only around 30 of more than 200 Team GB athletes are expected to march at the ceremony inside an empty Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Tokyo is bracing for an opening ceremony like no other at the Olympic Stadium on Friday night, with the athletes’ parade and traditional lighting of the torch taking place in front of empty stands.

Only around 30 of more than 200 Team GB athletes are expected to march at the ceremony, where there will be significantly reduced delegations from the biggest nations amid concerns around coronavirus.

Irish world champion Sanita Puspure and Great Britain’s Vicky Thornley made strong starts to their campaigns in the women’s single sculls as the rowing got under way on Friday – the pair winning their respective heats.

British trio Sarah Bettles, Bryony Pitman and Naomi Folkard were also in action in the individual women’s archery ranking round, as were compatriots Patrick Huston, James Woodgate and Tom Hill in the men’s equivalent.

Mallory Franklin practices at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre (Mike Egerton/PA)
James Woodgate was in action on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)
Three of the latest to test positive for coronavirus were athletes, one of whom was residing in the Olympic Village (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tokyo 2020, opening ceremony - Eurosport 1 1130, BBC One 1200.
