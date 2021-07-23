Sancho completes move and Stormzy meets Aubameyang – Friday’s sporting social

It’s a great feeling to come back home, to a great club, the club I started at the age of six. To be able to play for the first team now and come back here to Emma and the rest of the group is a great feeling. I can’t wait to meet all the fans at kingsmeadow @ChelseaFCW ?? pic.twitter.com/8k6CDkkEB4

— Lauren James (@laurenjamess22) July 23, 2021