Football rumours: Harry Kane linked with £160million move to Manchester City

What the papers say

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has agreed to let striker Harry Kane leave the club for Premier League rivals Manchester City in a £160million deal, according to the Sun. The paper says England skipper Kane, who has been linked with a move away from Spurs, is expected to join Pep Guardiola’s side on £400,000 a week.

Paul Pogba appears to be heading closer to an exit from Old Trafford. The Mirror reports the France midfielder has rejected an offer of £350,000-a-week to stay at Manchester United and with the club not willing to let him leave for free when his contract ends in a year it is thought they will sell the 28-year-old to Paris St Germain this summer.

Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

An Arsenal mainstay has reportedly indicated he is willing to continue his career elsewhere. Hector Bellerin has only played at senior club level for the Gunners – barring a short loan at Watford – but the Telegraph reports the 26-year-old is now ready for a new challenge. The paper adds his club have yet to receive an official bid for the Spain right-back, following interest last summer from Bayer Leverkusen and LaLiga sides in the January transfer window.

Hector Bellerin may be heading out of Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Social media round-up

Players to watch