Football rumours: Harry Kane linked with £160million move to Manchester City

What the papers say
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has agreed to let striker Harry Kane leave the club for Premier League rivals Manchester City in a £160million deal, according to the Sun. The paper says England skipper Kane, who has been linked with a move away from Spurs, is expected to join Pep Guardiola’s side on £400,000 a week.
Paul Pogba appears to be heading closer to an exit from Old Trafford. The Mirror reports the France midfielder has rejected an offer of £350,000-a-week to stay at Manchester United and with the club not willing to let him leave for free when his contract ends in a year it is thought they will sell the 28-year-old to Paris St Germain this summer.
An Arsenal mainstay has reportedly indicated he is willing to continue his career elsewhere. Hector Bellerin has only played at senior club level for the Gunners – barring a short loan at Watford – but the Telegraph reports the 26-year-old is now ready for a new challenge. The paper adds his club have yet to receive an official bid for the Spain right-back, following interest last summer from Bayer Leverkusen and LaLiga sides in the January transfer window.
Raphael Varane: The Mirror says there is a £10million disparity between what Real Madrid are demanding for the France centre-back, 28, and what Manchester United are willing to pay.