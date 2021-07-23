Adam Peaty feeling ‘very chilled’ ahead of bid to retain Olympic title in Tokyo

Adam Peaty starts his quest to become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title this weekend but attention will centre on whether another world record in the 100 metres breaststroke will fall at his feet.

The 26-year-old is redefining what appears possible in his event, where he is undefeated in major competitions in seven years and his current best time of 56.88 seconds is more than a second quicker than anyone else in history.

Much of the focus will be on whether he can lower that benchmark even further in Saturday’s heats, Sunday’s semi-final or Monday’s final, rather than if he can successfully defend the gold medal he won five years ago.

Adam Peaty stormed to gold at Rio 2016 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

There are many medal hopefuls in Tokyo over the next week or so – including Molly Renshaw in the 200m breaststroke, Duncan Scott in the 200m freestyle and James Wilby, even if he seems to be a distant threat to Peaty’s supremacy.

But many eyes will be drawn to Peaty, who welcomes the attention and all the attendant burden that can bring.

“Down that last 50 metres at the Olympic Games I know I’ve got the whole country on my back and behind me,” Peaty added.

“You get it a lot in pretty much every interview about dealing with the pressure going in, nobody’s ever defended an Olympic title but I’m one of the most chilled out people to possibly do it.

“That’s just me, I’m very chilled and I know exactly what process I’ve got. But it’s an Olympic Games, it’s fun. Win or lose, nothing really changes in a sense, I’m just completely free.”

While Arno Kamminga became the second person to breach the 58-second barrier at the Dutch trials earlier this year, Peaty is understandably bullish that if he is at his peak then he is close to untouchable.

All eyes will be on whether Peaty can set another world record over the next few days (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I train like I’m in second but I perform like I’m in first. I want to go out there and do what I do, and if I do perform then I don’t think many people would get close.”