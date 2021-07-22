What to expect from an Olympic opening ceremony with a difference

Tokyo is bracing for an opening ceremony like no other at the Olympic Stadium on Friday night.

The traditional lighting of the torch will take place in front of empty stands as the city buckles down in its battle against rising coronavirus rates.

The traditional athletes’ parade will still take place but its impact will be curtailed, with the biggest nations sending significantly reduced delegations to march round the stadium.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at what might be in the store at a ceremony that has been dogged by uncertainty and controversy.

Who is going to watch the ceremony?

Will the traditional athletes’ parade take place?

Why are countries allowed to name two flag bearers?

What form will the ceremony take?