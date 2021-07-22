What next for Rugby League World Cup after Australia and New Zealand pull out?

The decision of Australia and New Zealand to pull out of the Rugby League World Cup has thrown organisers into a quandary.

Here the PA news agency looks at what might happen next.

Does this mean the tournament will have to be postponed to 2022?

RLWC2021 note the disappointing statement made by the ARLC and NZRL which may have wide ranging implications for international Rugby League. RLWC2021 were informed at very short notice and will continue discussions with all stakeholders to agree on the best way forward. pic.twitter.com/Qa4UcalL6W — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) July 22, 2021

That will be one of the considerations when the 2021 World Cup board members sit down to discuss their next move. It seems inconceivable that the tournament could go ahead without two of the three major powers, although there was something of a precedent in 1995 when Australia were forced to leave behind roughly half their squad who were aligned to the ARL at the height of the Super League war – and they were still good enough to beat England in the final at Wembley. There is a suggestion that Australia and New Zealand players could switch their allegiance to other nations who are competing in the 2021 tournament.

Is the decision irreversible?

Rugby Football League chairman Simon Johnson clearly believes not and he began a campaign to shame the Australians and New Zealanders into performing an about-turn. It looks a tall order but there are hopes the players themselves might put pressure on their NRL clubs to relent. Kangaroos hooker Damien Cook has publicly spoken of his desire to play in the World Cup and his sentiments are thought to be typical.

Will there be a knock-on effect for other southern hemisphere nations?

Tonga are keen to play in the 2021 World Cup (PA Media/NRL)

What sort of pressure will there be to press ahead without the big two?

The Emirates Stadium has been booked to host one of the World Cup semi-finals (Richard Heathcote/PA)

What would be the ramifications if the tournament is re-scheduled for 2022?

Apart from having to re-book stadia, with the complications of the football season in full swing, and re-negotiate with the BBC, the tournament could go up against the FIFA World Cup which is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. There would also be knock-on effects for both Super League and the NRL, whose domestic seasons would be impacted in 2022.

What would happen in the autumn if the World Cup is put back?

Exiles v England 3 game series? Obviously only if WC doesn’t go ahead. Just a thought. — Jackson Hastings (@JackoHastings) July 22, 2021