Football rumours: Robert Lewandowski attracts interest from Chelsea

Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham could also be set to find a new home on loan.

Robert Lewandowski‘s agent has reportedly spoken with Chelsea about a potential Premier League move. The Sun cites German outlet Bild as saying the prolific Poland striker, 32, could leave Bayern Munich for Stamford Bridge if the Blues fail to sign Erling Haaland.

The Times reports Arsenal have been told to increase their offer for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners have had two bids for the former England Under-21 stopper rejected and have been instructed to bid at least £32million if they want to secure the 23-year-old, according to the paper.

Tammy Abraham
Could Tammy Abraham make the move to one of Chelsea’s London rivals? (Nick Potts/PA)

Confidence is growing behind the scenes that Raphael Varane will join Manchester United, according to the Express. But the paper says a deal for the France centre-back, 28, to leave Real Madrid after 10 years is still not imminent.

Timo Werner: The 25-year-old Germany winger could leave Chelsea this off-season and favours a return to the Bundesliga, according to 90min.

