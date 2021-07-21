Sam Billings expects new generation of stars to emerge from The Hundred

Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billings believes The Hundred will propel a new generation of stars towards stardom – and tips team-mate Will Jacks to lead the charge.

Twenty-four hours on from the women’s launch, Billings will lead his franchise out in the counterpart fixture against Manchester Originals in the first-ever match of the men’s 100-ball tournament.

With a bumper crowd expected at the Kia Oval and the eyes of the cricketing world tuning in to see how the England and Wales Cricket Board’s experiment lands, some players will be stepping out on the biggest stage of their careers.

Will Jacks has been picked to excel in The Hundred (John Walton/PA)

One of those is big-hitting Surrey all-rounder Jacks, who remains uncapped by England despite his recent call-up to the one-day squad.

“I would definitely like to be the guy to make a splash, but there is international quality right through our side, and we’ve got quite a few in this dressing room who will want to be that main man,” Billings told the PA news agency.

“Will Jacks has been in the form of his life and this could be the launch pad for him. I’ll be really excited to see what he can do about catapulting himself to another level.

“That’s what we’ll see throughout this tournament, some of these young guys playing with and against the best in the world. You can go and make a name for yourself, how good is that?

Billings is known as an innovative and instinctive batter, boasting one of the widest stroke-making repertoires on the circuit. But even he feels that with 20 balls fewer per innings than a Twenty20 match, the sport is ready to move on again.

“You can never hit the limits. It will always keep progressing and there will always be ways to move the game forward,” he said.

“We’ve even seen some of the older guys starting to reverse paddle. It started off as a normal paddle and now (right-handed) people are hitting left-handed shots as a normal option. With things like that it will keep moving forward…it has to. We’ll keep pushing the boundaries in this new format.”

Phil Salt wants to be one of the first to make a name for himself (Martin Rickett/PA)

As he showed in his debut series as an England player against Pakistan, he is more than willing to swing hard from the first moment despite the inherent risks.

“At least if I get out first, I’ll be the answer to a brilliant pub quiz question in 10 years,” he said.

“But I’d love it to be me going out there and getting a big score in the first match and winning it for my side. It’s brilliant to be playing first game, a really exciting thing to be part of because the world’s eyes are going to be on it.