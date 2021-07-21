Positive Covid tests rule Fernanda Aguirre and Candy Jacobs out of Tokyo 2020

A Chilean taekwondo player and a Dutch skateboarder have become the first athletes to be ruled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after testing positive for coronavirus.

Fernanda Aguirre, who was due to compete on Sunday in the same -57kg category as Jade Jones, posted two positive tests after arriving in Tokyo from Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile 31-year-old Candy Jacobs, who was due to compete in the women’s street event on Monday, is also out after testing positive.

Jacobs told Dutch media: “I’m devastated. We were ready for the Games, I feel fit and now it’s over.”

The Chilean Olympic Committee confirmed that Aguirre had been transferred to a government facility where she will remain until the end of her quarantine period.