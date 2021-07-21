Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks defeat Phoenix Suns for NBA championship



The hosts had to fight back from 2-0 down in the final series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years with a 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The Bucks lost the first two of their best-of-seven series but took the next four games to seal the title in front of their own fans on Tuesday.

Two-time MVP Antetokounmpo scored 50 points and posted 14 rebounds to lead the Bucks to their second championship, following their victory in 1971.

The achievement saw the Greek 26-year-old become just the seventh player to score 50 points in an NBA finals game.

