Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks defeat Phoenix Suns for NBA championship

Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years with a 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The Bucks lost the first two of their best-of-seven series but took the next four games to seal the title in front of their own fans on Tuesday.

Two-time MVP Antetokounmpo scored 50 points and posted 14 rebounds to lead the Bucks to their second championship, following their victory in 1971.