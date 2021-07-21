Football rumours: Paris St Germain willing to shed players to snare Paul Pogba

The France international has long been mooted to depart Old Trafford.

Paris St Germain reportedly want to bring Paul Pogba to the club this off-season. The 28-year-old is in his final year with Manchester United, with the Mirror saying PSG are preparing to offload other players to generate the £50million they think United will want for the France forward.

Another side willing to move players to get their marquee man this summer is Arsenal. The Mail reports the Gunners will offer Leicester Reiss Nelson or Ainsley Matiland Niles as part of a deal for 24-year-old England midfielder James Maddison, who the Foxes value at £50m.

The Sun, which cites Spain’s Mundo Deportivo, reports goalkeeper Neto wants to move to Arsenal. And the paper adds the Gunners have increased their interest in the 32-year-old Brazilian amid uncertainty over the future of first-choice Arsenal custodian Bernd Leno.

