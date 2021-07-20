The key match-ups to watch in the early rounds of The Hundred

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced its male Test stars will be available to take part in the first two rounds of The Hundred, lending their star power to the launch of the new format.

Organisers and fans would probably have liked to have the best-known players around for even longer, but the demands of the forthcoming India Test series mean they must quickly refocus on red-ball cricket.

A statement read: “Players selected in the squad for the first two Tests will be available to play in The Hundred for each team’s first two matches. Those players will then leave their respective Hundred teams to join up with the Test squad.”

With the women’s competition also pitting international stars against each other, PA Media picks out some of the most enticing head-to-heads from those early fixtures.

Round 1:

Jason Roy (Oval Invincibles) v Jos Buttler (Manchester Originals)

Jos Buttler will hope to shine in the new competition (David Davies/PA)

Shafali Verma (Birmingham Phoenix) v Heather Knight (London Spirit)

England’s Heather Knight will captain London Spirit (Steven Paston/PA)

Round 2:

Sophie Ecclestone (Manchester Originals) v Issy Wong (Birmingham Phoenix)

It’s time @thehundred, it’s all about the Manchester Originals ?? pic.twitter.com/cTAN31tIYX — Sophie Ecclestone (@Sophecc19) July 20, 2021

Ball could have the edge over bat in this encounter with Ecclestone, the left-arm England spinner, on one side and the pace of Wong on the other. Ecclestone is regarded as one of the world’s best bowlers and has previously excelled in the T20 format while Wong’s speed captures the imagination.

Joe Root (Trent Rockets) v Ben Stokes (Northern Superchargers)

England’s Ben Stokes (left) and Joe Root (right) will be on opposite sides in The Hundred (Nick Potts/PA)

Jonny Bairstow (Welsh Fire) v Jofra Archer (Southern Brave)