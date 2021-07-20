Overs are out? The Hundred explained ahead of Wednesday’s launch

After three years of discussion, debate and division the England and Wales Cricket Board’s new eight-team franchise tournament will launch on Wednesday, with a women’s match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals.

Here the PA news agency looks at what to expect from The Hundred and what it all means for cricket.

Why did English cricket need yet another format?

So, how is the game actually different?

Fear not – the ball is still round, highest score still wins and the bats are made from wood. Primarily the game has chopped down to an even hundred balls per side, 20 fewer deliveries per innings than a T20. The plan is for each game to fit snugly inside a two-and-a-half-hour window and the emphasis on a countdown of balls remaining is being pitched as a simpler, more intuitive system than overs. Which brings us to the next thing, ‘overs’ are a thing of the past in The Hundred.

Sorry, overs are over?

Yes. Instead there will be 10 sets of 10 balls with a change of ends between each. Bowlers may bowl five or 10 in a row at the captain’s discretion. This optional element is one of the main tactical innovations, though it remains to be seen if it will be used often or if it benefits batters or bowlers.

Did you say batters?

That’s right. The gendered term ‘batsman’ has been expunged from The Hundred’s playbook and the neutral phrase ‘batter’ will be used as an obvious parallel to ‘bowler’. This is all part of an overt decision to present a unified and equal competition with men’s and women’s editions.

How does the reality stand up to the rhetoric?

Where can I see it?

Every game will be shown live on Sky Sports, with 18 matches (including both finals) simulcast by the BBC, either on BBC Two or via the red button. A significant return to free-to-air terrestrial television was a big driving force behind the broadcast deal and there will be keen interest in the viewing figures and demographics. Breaking into new homes is a must to be considered a success.

Is it an A-list cast?

Can England’s homegrown talent pick up the slack?

In the women’s event all the best known faces from Heather Knight’s side will be on duty throughout, but things look different in the men’s draw. For at least the first couple of rounds, there will be some rare box-office match-ups. Fancy seeing Jofra Archer bowl to Joe Root? You’ve got it. Want to watch Ben Stokes face off with Jonny Bairstow? Done. But once the Test crew depart, it will be over to the coming men – the likes of Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson – to carry the event.

How have ticket sales gone?

Exactly how Covid-proof will it be?