Football rumours: West Ham rivals want to lure Declan Rice across the capital

England international Declan Rice has been linked with a move to one of West Ham’s London rivals. The Express says Chelsea wanted to sign the midfielder a year ago, with the player since featuring in the Hammers’ run into the Europa League and the Three Lions’ journey to the Euro 2020 final. The paper, which cites The Football Terrace podcast, claims the Blues will approach West Ham to query the 22-year-old’s availability and price.

The Guardian reports a bid by Manchester United for Raphael Varane is imminent. The France centre-back has one year left at Real Madrid and the paper says he wants to play in the Premier League. United bosses are reportedly willing to offer the 28-year-old a home until 2026, with the Manchester Evening News saying the club is “inching closer” to a deal.

Manuel Locatelli will reportedly stay in Italy to chase Champions League glory (Nick Potts/PA)

The Liverpool Echo reports Everton face competition for the signature of Burnley winger Dwight McNeil. The paper says the former Manchester United youth player, 21, has also attracted the interest of Aston Villa.

