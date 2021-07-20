Cancelling Tokyo 2020 could have seen Olympic Games fall to pieces – Thomas Bach

Thomas Bach says the Olympic Games could have “fallen to pieces” if the International Olympic Committee had not taken the unprecedented decision to reschedule as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC president insisted outright cancellation was “never an option”, despite continued opposition to the Games in Japan, where vaccination rates are low and the number of positive cases continues to increase.

Bach, who undertook three days of quarantine upon his arrival in Tokyo two weeks ago and subsequently received a lukewarm reception on a visit to Hiroshima, was speaking at the start of the 138th IOC Session in the Japanese capital.

Protestors made their feelings clear on Thomas Bach’s visit to Hiroshima (Nuga Haruka/AP)

“But in fact, cancellation was never an option for us – the IOC never abandons the athletes.

“Imagine for a moment what it would have meant if the leader of the Olympic movement, the IOC, would have added to the already many doubts surrounding the Olympic Games, it would have poured fuel on to this fire.

Latest figures indicate that over 70 Games-related personnel have tested positive for coronavirus since July 1, including three athletes inside the Olympic Village.

Thomas Bach’s opening remarks were relayed back to the Tokyo media centre (David Goldman/AP)

The Tokyo Games are the first to operate under a city-wide state of emergency, which has led to the Japanese government banning spectators from attending any Olympic events in the capital.