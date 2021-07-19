The sporting weekend in pictures

Collin Morikawa lifted the Claret Jug in his very first appearance at the Open, while Lewis Hamilton battled through controversy to win the British Grand Prix.
Here, PA looks at the best images from another packed weekend of sport.
