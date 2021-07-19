The sporting weekend in pictures

UK SportPublished:

Collin Morikawa lifted the Claret Jug in his very first appearance at the Open.

Collin Morikawa lifted the Claret Jug in his very first appearance at the Open, while Lewis Hamilton battled through controversy to win the British Grand Prix.

Here, PA looks at the best images from another packed weekend of sport.

The Open 2021 – Day Four – The Royal St George’s Golf Club
USA’s Collin Morikawa lifts the Claret Jug after winning Open at Royal St George’s (Richard Sellers/PA)
British Grand Prix 2021 – Race – Silverstone
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England v Pakistan – Second Vitality IT20 – Emerald Headingley
Liam Livingstone looks dejected after departing for 38 against Pakistan despite having earlier blasted a massive six (Zac Goodwin/PA)
DHL Stormers v The British and Irish Lions – Castle Lager Lions Series – Cape Town Stadium
Alun Wyn Jones made his impressive return for the British and Irish Lions after recovering from a dislocated shoulder in double-quick time (Steve Haag/PA)
Castleford Tigers v St Helens – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
St Helens star Regan Grace lifts the Betfred Challenge Cup trophy after victory over Castleford at Wembley (John Walton/PA)
